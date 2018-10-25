Bella Vs. Gigi Hadid: Which Sister Slayed The H&M x Moschino Runway Best? See Pics

All three Hadid models were on the runway for the Moschino x H&M show in New York on Oct. 24. See Gigi and Bella’s super sexy looks right here!

Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have both previously walked in Moschino shows during Milan Fashion Week so it’s no surprise that designer Jeremy Scott called the famous sisters to model the new Moschino x H&M capsule collection, which debuted in New York City on Oct. 24. Brother Anwar Hadid also walked the runway, in two looks, and mom Yolanda Hadid sat front row. It was truly a family affair!

For her look, Bella slayed in a tight, sexy black leather mini, which truly fit her like a glove! It had gold zippers and buckles and highlighted her curves to perfection. She paired the mini with thigh-high black boots. Her hair was in super pretty, voluminous waves — a slightly retro beauty look that was just so pretty. Gigi went a little more punk, wearing a black sweatshirt with gold “chains” and a gold “belt” emblazoned on the front. She wore giant gold peace sign earrings and rocked the same black thigh-high boots as Bella.

On top of her sweatshirt, Gigi wore a massive gold puffer coat, that was covered in sequins and so shiny in the lights on the runway. Both sisters looked amazing from head to toe!

The entire night was star studded. Bebe Rexha, Paris Jackson and Frances Bean Cobain sat front row. On the runway, we saw major models like Winnie Harlow, and Victoria’s Secret angels Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill. To end the show, the iconic Naomi Campbell was gorgeous in silver sequins. See photos in the gallery attached above.