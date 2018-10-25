Fat Joe Pleads For Fans To Get Out & Vote: ‘We Can’t Keep Looking At The TV’

Fat Joe is an advocate for change! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL, the rapper shared an important message for fans about the upcoming elections.

Fat Joe taught us all to “Lean Back” in 2004, but these days, he wants fans to look ahead. The 48-year-old rapper understands that our future relies on the actions we take now, and he isn’t afraid to speak out on his political convictions. HollywoodLife caught up with Joe at the 2018 Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit concert, where he revealed just why he stays so active in the political scene. “Because, you know what? Everybody always argues after the fact. Everybody thinks their vote don’t count, when their vote does count. You know, I saw Michelle Obama speak a couple of week ago in Miami, and she was saying how Barack Obama had won some precincts by six votes…imagine those people didn’t go,” the rapper said. “So – it’s that important to get out there and get your voice heard. We can’t keep looking at the TV, arguing, being upset…we’ve got our civic duty, our right to vote, and we need to get out there and vote.”

The rapper is putting his music where his mouth is, and is hitting the stage on Nov. 6 at MTV’s “Election Afterparty” in Miami. Once the polls close, he will join the likes of PRETTYMUCH, DJ Nasty, and Lauren Jauregui, in the ultimate “celebration of young people across the nation getting out the vote.” The bash coincides with MTV’s first ever midterm campaign, ‘+1 the Vote.’

Fat Joe isn’t the only celebrity who has expressed the urgency of hitting the polls this year. Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Alyssa Milano, Kat Von D, and more stars are getting vocal about the importance making a difference as the midterm elections roll around. “You have to think with your mind. I don’t know if a celebrity on social media can change your mind and have you vote. But go fucking vote! I don’t know if me saying go vote makes a huge difference, but I think if you want to vote, you will vote because there are people that believe in not doing anything and then there are people who have reasons not to vote or reasons to go out and vote. So whatever your reason is that you don’t want to vote then find out what will make you have a reason and do it,” Bella EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

So what are you waiting for? You heard them! Get out and vote vote vote.