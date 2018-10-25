Farrah Abraham Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Picks Bikini Wedgie In New Pics

Farrah Abraham suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction while on a yacht in Miami! See the revealing pic here!

Farrah Abraham is not afraid to show it all, even when enjoying a day yachting in Miami on Oct. 25. The former Teen Mom was seen enjoying some time with a buff male friend when she had to deal with a bikini wedgie. Hey, it happens! Although, as she was correcting it, she inevitably displayed a little more than she intended: her bare butt. Check out the blurred out NSFW image of her wardrobe malfunction here!

We reported earlier how Farrah slammed her Teen Mom OG replacement Bristol Palin. “She like moves to the same city as me, does the same things as me and I don’t know what that is, but it’s a little scary,” she said. “I don’t want any crazy stuff or people copying or following me or living where I live.” On top of that, she claimed that Bristol had “single white femaled” her.

However, fellow Teen Mom Catelynn Lowell has loved Bristol as a replacement. “Anybody’s better than Farrah,” Catelynn told Us Weekly, in an interview published on Sept. 24. “[Bristol and Cheyenne are] both really nice…I’m getting to know them, I’m not going to walk in with any judgments… I’m going to give them the time day that I give anybody that I meet, and then if you screw me over, then I learn. If you don’t, and we become really good friends, then that’s awesome.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest drama surrounding Farrah. In the meantime, check out Farrah’s sexiest photos ever in our gallery above!