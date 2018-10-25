Emilia Clarke & Charlie McDowell Seemingly Confirm Romance On Her 32nd Birthday — See Sweet Pic

New couple alert? Sure looks like it! ‘GoT’ star Emilia Clarke and director Charlie McDowell posted the same pic on Instagram on Emilia’s birthday, and the sweet captions point to a relationship! See them here.

Emilia Clarke just found a father for her dragons! Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys celebrated her 32nd at the beach, and said on Instagram, “Well that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while.” You can’t see her in the pic — just her shadow. And it appears that she’s hugging someone and getting a kiss on the cheek. She doesn’t tag anyone, but we know who it is, anyway. Director Charlie McDowell, 35, posted the same pic on his account, and captioned it, “Happy birthday, E.”

Oh, it’s on! Unfortunately, neither Emilia nor Charlie shared any more pics from her birthday, so we can’t gush over this likely couple’s PDA or cuteness. But you have to admit; they make one good looking pair! Emilia, of course, plays the Mother of Dragons on Game of Thrones, which is airing its last season in early 2019. For her birthday, her friend Lola Frears got her a dragon-themed cake, and judging by her incredible smile in her Instagram pic, it was a total hit.

Charlie is a director, famous for the films The One I Love and The Discovery. He’s the son of actor Malcom McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, which makes him the stepson of Ted Danson. He was previously in a six-year relationship with Rooney Mara, which ended in late 2016. He hasn’t been linked to anyone since. It’s unclear how he and Emilia met, considering they’ve never worked on a project together, and it’s unknown how long they’ve been together.

HollywoodLife reached out to Emilia and Charlie’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.