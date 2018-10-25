Trump: Trans Woman Engaged To Secret Service Employee Slams ‘Disgusting’ & ‘Fearmongering’ POTUS

Donald Trump’s administration has sparked widespread protests – again! This time it’s because the White House is reportedly working on a proposal to try to “erase” trans people by defining a person’s gender based only on the genitalia they were born with. One person who is refusing to stand for it is Taylor Chandler – a 45-year-old transgender woman and activist who just happens to be engaged to Secret Service research specialist, Matthew Meagher-Walker, 39. And Taylor is not holding her tongue when it comes to slamming the 72-year-old president’s agenda. On Oct. 22 she protested outside the White House, a day after The New York Times’ report about the Trump administration’s potential policy change, which would roll back transgender rights and protections.

“I felt it was my duty to go,” Taylor tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I felt like he was using fearmongering to ignite his base before the Nov. 6 [midterm] elections. It’s vital for people in the public eye to be visible and counted. He’s always been a disgusting man to me. Now he just has the ultimate power to bring his tyranny to fruition. Not on my watch.”

It’s partly her activism that attracted Matthew to Taylor. The couple met on Tinder and started dating this past May. “I was very upfront with how public my life is,” says Taylor, who works for the Washington D.C.-based Casa Ruby LGBTQ Community Center, which provides beds and social services to trans and queer people. It’s a cause that’s very personal to Taylor who works on the center’s External Affairs team. “I was born intersex, corrected to male through genital mutilation surgery as an infant,” says Taylor who was born with male genitalia and a uterus, but no testicles or ovaries. “Then, as soon as I was old enough to talk, I was very vocal about my identity as a girl. I never said I wanted to be one. I just am.”

“The reason I identify as transgender too is because I wanted to only be female, not both, or male,” she adds. “So, I had more surgery to make that a reality… I don’t need to look between my legs for my identity. If I had both genitals, the wrong genitals, or none, I would still be a woman!” While Taylor is the first transgender person that her fiancé has ever dated, he wasn’t bothered by that or her activism. She says, “Matthew didn’t want to know about my public life, he wanted to get to know me. That was refreshing.”