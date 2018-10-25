Dianne Feinstein: Bomb Squads Descend On LA Office After ‘Suspicious Package’ Spotted

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY report that a Los Angeles building that has Dianne Feinstein’s office inside was investigated by authorities & bomb squads after a suspicious package was found.

Dianne Feinstein‘s Los Angeles office was swarmed by three bomb squad units on Oct. 25 around 5:45pm local time, according to an eyewitness. However, following the police investigation, a rep for Feinstein’s office told HollywoodLife that the situation was “all clear” and there was “no threat.” Before determining that the building was safe, the bomb squad had previously entered the building that houses Feinstein’s office after cops arrived at around 5pm and blocked off both sides of Pontius Ave. in response to a suspicious package that was delivered to the building.

As news broke of the investigation, it was unclear whether the package was addressed to the Senator, as law enforcement would not confirm who the package was intended to be delivered to. At the time of the police investigation, it was also uncertain whether this suspicious package is related to the devices sent to the Obamas, the Clintons, CNN and Robert De Niro. We’re glad Feinstein’s office has been deemed safe!

This news comes just moments after the Time Warner Center in New York City was the sight of a second evacuation as two different packages were found on the third floor. As a result, authorities checked both the second and third floors of the building, and eventually cleared the packages, which were safe.

We’ll keep you posted as the story develops. In the meantime check out all of the pictures from the most recent bomb scare that happened at the Time Warner Center in our gallery above.