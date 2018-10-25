Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Plants Kiss On Her Cheek After Horrific Assault Allegations

It gets even more bizarre. David Eason kisses Jenelle Evans in a new photo, which the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star happily posted to Instagram…just days after that eyebrow-raising 911 call surfaced!

Jenelle Evans, 26, really wants to show the world her and David Eason are “totally fine.” That’s what the Teen Mom 2 star told E! News on Oct. 19, after she accused him of alleged assault in a 911 call. Now, Jenelle proved her words with a PDA picture on Oct. 24! The married couple put this month’s questionable affairs behind them, as they went on a dinner date and got cozy in the booth, photos of which you can see below. But what’s even more surprising is the date these pictures were taken.

The dinner date actually took place on Oct. 19, as David had previously posted videos from the same restaurant in Wilmington, North Carolina. It’s the same day Jenelle’s 911 call from Oct. 13 was released, throughout which she made some disturbing claims. “My husband, he just assaulted me,” she told the operator, in between sobs. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.” She was then hospitalized, but her rep has since claimed that Jenelle “merely tripped and fell during a party” at her house to TMZ. The MTV star also brushed it off as a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding” to E! News.

David added to that narrative, posting a picture of him, Jenelle and their daughter Ensley, 1½, enjoying a family outing on Oct. 20. He captioned the snapshot, “We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” If you’re scratching your heads, Jenelle doesn’t care. The reality television star borrowed the same shot from her husband’s Instagram feed on Oct. 23, posting it on her own and writing, “Hate us if you will but that’s your choice.”

And the family has truly gone about their merry business! They have since added a trip to the pumpkin patch on their list of bonding activities. Jenelle was once again all smiles in the Instagram photos she shared on Oct. 22. Her mother Barbara Evans and son, Kaiser, 4, also came along for the fall festivities!