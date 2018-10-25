Ellen DeGeneres sent Chrissy Teigen through a haunted house and it went about as well as you’d expect. Watch the hilarious video of Chrissy shrieking through the maze!

Every October Ellen DeGeneres sends her easily scared executive producer Andy Lassner through a haunted house. This time around, Chrissy Teigen was chosen to join Lassner for a frightening walk through the Purge Maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

“I would like to say Andy was really brave, but that would be a total lie,” the talk show host said while introducing the segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Before entering the five-minute maze, Andy revealed that he already felt nauseous, but Chrissy was there to reassure him. “It’s five minutes. You’re going to be fine,” she said. They weren’t fine.

As the duo made their way through the haunted house, the Cravings author could be seen (and heard) shrieking and laughing as various creepy creatures jumped out to spook her and Andy. At one point, a bloody actor jumped out at the end of a dark hallway and Chrissy hilariously screamed, “I DON’T LIKE SCARY THINGS!” When they were left alone, she asked if the actors ever come back. “No, they only do it one time,” Andy replied before the actor unsurprisingly jumped back out for another scare. “No! One time! Back in!” Andy screamed.

It’s hard to say who among the pair was more terrified, which contributed to a confusion about who was truly the “alpha” in the situation. “By alpha, it doesn’t mean I go first,” Andy clarified. When they finally make it through, Chrissy admits that it “wasn’t bad” and asks Andy if he’s glad it’s over. “I’ve never been more happy about anything,” he replied. We don’t blame him!