Chris Brown & Drake: Rihanna’s Exes Reunite At Drizzy’s Birthday Party & The Pics Are Epic

Rihanna who? Her exes Chris Brown and Drake had a blast at Drizzy’s 2000’s themed 32nd birthday bash. We’ve got the epic pics.

Drake sure knows how to throw a party! He got in his feelings about the early 2000’s and took his pals way back for his themed 32nd birthday bash in LA. Drizzy proved his past bad blood with Chris Brown over their mutual ex Rihanna, 30, is water under the bridge as Breezy showed up and the two men were seen hugging it out in pics. In another photo they posed together while Drake was calling up some hotline bling from a really old flip phone. He captioned the pic “Best Duo or Group goes to…” and HELL YEAH we would be up for a collab from these two.

The birthday initially boy dressed up as Fabolous from his 2002 Trade It All Part 2 video, complete with the blue Los Angeles basketball jersey, matching Dodgers cap and light blue backwards bandana over it. Oh yeah, and TONS of gold chains. He later changed into a velour Sean Jean track suit with a white headband that was straight out of the early 2000’s. Drizzy made sure the aughts were everywhere, as he had Blockbuster Video wall, brought in exotic cars from the iconic aughts MTV show Pimp My Ride, had a BET 106 and Park set as well as a Rap City Basement wall.

The whole shebang went down at Goya Studios Hollywood sound stage as no club could fit in all of the details Drizzy wanted for his bash. Along with Chris, a who’s who of the rap world turned out including pals Diddy, French Montana and newly single G-Eazy, as well as celeb pals like Kendall Jenner. He had a mini 7-11 set up to provide guests with Slurpees and devoted a room to his mother Sandi Graham, called Sandra’s Rose Room. He filled with red roses and photos of his beloved mother along with childhood pictures of himself and soft glowing candles.

Drake raffled off expensive Chanel bags as party favors his female guests, as Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods showed off her swag social media. He even hit up the DJ booth to spin some rounds along with other celebrity guests like Swizz Beats. To top off the night guests got a piece of Drake’s Motorola Timeport phone inspired cake. Drizzy’s birthday parties are always epic, but he just might have topped himself with this amazing 2000’s inspired bash.