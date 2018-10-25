Caitlyn Jenner Slams Donald Trump: I Was Dead ‘Wrong’ For Thinking He’d Help LGBTQ Community

Caitlyn Jenner is having a major case of voting regret in supporting Donald Trump. She’s penned an op-ed and admits she was totally wrong for believing he would support the LGBTQ community.

Caitlyn Jenner has been a life long Republican, but after transitioning she became more aware of candidates supporting LGBTQ rights. She believed in 2016 that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump‘s pledges to support to support the community if he became Commander-in-Chief were sincere. Now the 68-year-old admits she was completely wrong for believing his pledges as he’s gone against trans rights ever since becoming president. In an Oct. 24 op-ed for the Washington Post, she admits she was wrong for believing his promises.

“Following Trump’s election as president, I saw fertile ground for change within the Republican Party on LGBTQ issues. Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to claim to support this valuable, vulnerable community, and I was encouraged by the applause he received when he said at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 that he would stand up for the LGBTQ community. Poll after poll showed that Americans’ views on LGBTQ issues were changing for the better — and that this groundswell extended even to the voter base of the Republican Party. I was optimistic that this was how I could leverage my privilege for change,” she wrote.

“Sadly, I was wrong. The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president. The leader of our nation has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community. He has ignored our humanity. He has insulted our dignity. He has made trans people into political pawns as he whips up animus against us in an attempt to energize the most right-wing segment of his party, claiming his anti-transgender policies are meant to ‘protect the country.’ This is politics at its worst. It is unacceptable, it is upsetting, and it has deeply, personally hurt me,” she continued.

Cait should have got the message when Trump picked anti-gay rights Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his Vice Presidential running mate. Devout Christian Pence had a well documented history of supporting issues that went against the LGBTQ community. She continues, “Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake. The recently leaked Department of Health and Human Services memo that suggests — preposterously and unscientifically — that the government ought to link gender to one’s genitalia at birth is just one more example in a pattern of political attacks. One doesn’t need to look back far to witness the president assault our nation’s guardians with a ban on trans people serving in the military or assail our nation’s future with a rollback of Obama-era protections for trans schoolchildren.”

She goes on to add that her beliefs in Trump supporting LGBTQ rights “was misplaced,” and “I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward.”