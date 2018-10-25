Is Caitlyn Jenner Dissing Donald Trump To Get Back In The Kardashians’ Good Graces? The Truth

Caitlyn Jenner penned a powerful op-ed criticizing Donald Trump’s record on LBGTQ issues. We’ve got details on if she’s doing it to grow closer to her former family the Kardashians.

Caitlyn Jennerand her former family the Kardashians have had a frosty relationship for some time now. The former Olympian wrote a powerful op-ed for the Washington Post on Oct. 24 criticizing President Donald Trump, 72, for his anti-LGBTQ policies and admitting she was wrong for trusting him. Her former son-in-law Kanye West, 41, is a massive Trump supporter and ex step-daughter Kim Kardashian, 38, has become close to the president in her efforts on prison reform. So was Caitlyn’s criticism of Trump a way to get back at her former relatives?

“Although Caitlyn’s main intentions on her Washington Post piece was to go after the President over her beliefs that she has changed her mind on, she is very aware that people will compare her feelings on the President with Kanye’s feelings on the President and what Kim has tried to achieve with the President and pit them against each other,” a source close to Cait tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“This is not meant to be any sort of olive branch or diss or call to action to gain a better relationship with anyone in the Kardashian family, it is solely for Caitlyn’s beliefs on the President at this time. She still imagines that their relationship will remain strained regardless of this current column. If Caitlyn and the Kardashian family want to reconcile and get into a better state of mind with each other on their disagreements that will come along at another time all together,” our insider adds.

In her op-ed, Caitlyn calls it a “mistake” to believe she could have worked “with Trump and his administration to support our community.” She cites his “ban on trans people serving in the military” and “a rollback of Obama-era protections for trans schoolchildren” as reasons for her turning on the man she voted for as president.

Cait added, “It’s clear these policies have come directly from Trump, and they have been sanctioned, passively or actively, by the Republicans by whose continued support he governs. My hope in him — in them — was misplaced, and I cannot support anyone who is working against our community. I do not support Trump. I must learn from my mistakes and move forward.”