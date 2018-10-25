BTS Drop Their First Ever Single In English & It’s An Epic Collaboration With Steve Aoki

BTS is back with more music, and their latest track is entirely in English! Listen as the K-Pop group breaks the mold with their English debut.

The BTS Armies have been very blessed lately. Fresh off the heels of new music from RM, the full K-Pop group released a new song on Oct. 25, “Waste it on Me.” The track marks the very first time they septet have belted out an entire song in English! The collaborative tune, which features famed hit-maker Steve Aoki, is all about wasting a little time on love.”And I know there’s no making this right, this right//And I know there’s no changing your mind, your mind//But we both found each other tonight, tonight//So is love is nothing more//Then just a waste of your time?” the guys sing on the track! We’ve all been there, right?

This isn’t the first time BTS and Steve have joined forces. In 2017, the K-Pop sensation and the EDM veteran linked up to produce the smash hit, “MIC Drop.” Fans went wild over the track at the time, and the follow up collab from both artists is no different. Twitter instantly lit up with love after the new song dropped! “I am so happy for my boys…This song is sooooo amazingly lit,” one fan wrote. “its amazing! We love it! THANKYOU so much @ steveaoki for choosing our boys! Its a bop!” another said!

Earlier this week, on Oct 22, fans were stunned when BTS leader RM dropped a collection of solo tracks. The 7-song mixtape, collectively called Mono, was an emotional roller coaster for fans. One song, “Seoul,” was the same track RM has been teasing for months now, and fans were over the moon after finally getting to hear it! Plus, “Forever Rain,” had fans grabbing the tissues, with its somber chords, and painful lyrics.

With all this new music excitement, fans will be glad to know their favorite K-Pop stars are guaranteed to be around for a long time. The group just renewed their contracts with Big Hit Entertainment, for another seven years! Cheers to that, Armies!