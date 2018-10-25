‘Teen Mom’s Bristol Palin Feels ‘Huge Weight’ Lifted Since Divorce: She’s In A ‘Good Place’

Bristol Palin’s painful split with her ex, Dakota Myer, has been playing out on ‘Teen Mom OG’, but things have recently been looking up for the beauty and we’ve got all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Fans were heartbroken to see Bristol Palin, 28, in tears after finding out her ex, Dakota Myer, 30, had moved all of her stuff to another bedroom in the latest episode of Teen Mom OG. And although viewers may not see things getting better anytime soon between the exes on the hit MTV show, Bristol seems to be doing just fine in real-time! A source close to the Alaska born beauty EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she is in a “really good place.” The insider revealed that “Bristol feels like a huge weight has been lifted since her divorce from Dakota. She thought they could have ended things more amicably for the sake of the kids, but was really hurt by how Dakota treated her.”

“Bristol felt completely disrespected and wants nothing to do with Dakota unless it involves caring for the children,” the pal added. “Bristol has moved forward and just wants to focus on her kids, and herself. She has put a lot of effort into feeling better about herself, with a healthy diet and exercise, and is in a really good place right now.” The daughter of former Alaska governor, Sarah Palin, has flooded her social media with heartwarming photos of her kids, including a recent Instagram post on Oct. 23, featuring her nine-year-old son Tripp, painting pumpkins for Halloween alongside his sisters, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1. “Just have to shout out my @tripp.easton .. HE IS AN ANGEL I CAN’T EVEN TAKE IT… best big brother & son in the entire world.. even when he gives me a run for my money, I am constantly reminded of his pure heart, I am so thankful for this sweet soul, gosh I could explode,” the proud mother-of-three wrote.

And while things are looking up for Bristol, viewers won’t see that side of her on the next episode of the popular reality show. In a newly released clip from the upcoming episode, Bristol and a producer discuss the custody arrangement she and Dakota are drawing up for their shared daughters, Sailor and Atlee. The producer can be seen asking Bristol about Dakota’s relationship with his former stepson, Tripp, and she reveals it has dissipated. “He hasn’t reached out to Tripp, and Tripp is crushed by it. It breaks my heart.” Thankfully Tripp’s father, Levi Johnston, has stepped up and is there for his son. “I’m thankful Tripp’s dad is doing amazing. We’ve turned a corner.”