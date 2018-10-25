Ariana Grande Announces Tour 11 Days After Split From Pete Davidson: See Dates Near You
Red alert, Arianators! Ariana Grande just released her North American ‘Sweetener’ tour dates! Find out when the tour starts, and when you can catch Ari in a city near you!
The Sweetener world tour is coming! Ariana Grande, 25, hopped on Instagram on October 25 and released the list of dates for the North American leg of her tour, and we couldn’t be more excited! The Sweetener tour kicks off March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York, and she’ll be on the road for the following three months. Sweetener ends on June 18 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. American Express members can get tickets from 11/1 at 10AM to 11/3 at 10PM. No word on public onsale times just yet.
She hasn’t released dates outside the continent yet, but those should be coming shortly. As Arianators have pointed out, she always announces North American dates first! So don’t fret if you’re somewhere else — Ariana’s coming for you! With so many dates on that list, we bet you’ll totally be able to see her at some point next year! Here’s the full list of North American tour dates:
03/18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
04/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/04 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Talk about jumping right back into work! Ariana announced her dates just 11 days after splitting with fiancé Pete Davidson. The breakup weighed heavily on both Ariana and Pete, and they’ve both been open about how emotional they are right now. But Ari’s not letting it get her down! She’s got a world to tour! She’s not just going on tour, either. She’s confirmed that she’s working on a new album, but hasn’t said when it’ll drop. Fingers crossed it’s soon!