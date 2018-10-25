Ariana Grande Announces Tour 11 Days After Split From Pete Davidson: See Dates Near You

Red alert, Arianators! Ariana Grande just released her North American ‘Sweetener’ tour dates! Find out when the tour starts, and when you can catch Ari in a city near you!

The Sweetener world tour is coming! Ariana Grande, 25, hopped on Instagram on October 25 and released the list of dates for the North American leg of her tour, and we couldn’t be more excited! The Sweetener tour kicks off March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York, and she’ll be on the road for the following three months. Sweetener ends on June 18 in New York City at Madison Square Garden. American Express members can get tickets from 11/1 at 10AM to 11/3 at 10PM. No word on public onsale times just yet.

She hasn’t released dates outside the continent yet, but those should be coming shortly. As Arianators have pointed out, she always announces North American dates first! So don’t fret if you’re somewhere else — Ariana’s coming for you! With so many dates on that list, we bet you’ll totally be able to see her at some point next year! Here’s the full list of North American tour dates:

03/18 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/22 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

03/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

03/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

04/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

05/29 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/31 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/04 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

06/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

06/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Talk about jumping right back into work! Ariana announced her dates just 11 days after splitting with fiancé Pete Davidson. The breakup weighed heavily on both Ariana and Pete, and they’ve both been open about how emotional they are right now. But Ari’s not letting it get her down! She’s got a world to tour! She’s not just going on tour, either. She’s confirmed that she’s working on a new album, but hasn’t said when it’ll drop. Fingers crossed it’s soon!