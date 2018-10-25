Are Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Finally Engaged? See The Diamond Ring That’s Freaking Fans Out

Jennifer Lopez is rocking a MASSIVE diamond ring on her engagement finger, and fans are freaking out that BF Alex Rodriguez might have finally proposed marriage.

Dont’ be fooled by the rock that Jennifer Lopez has got, because it looks as if she’s finally engaged to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The 49-year-old superstar was attending game two of the World Series in Boston with her former New York Yankees star boyfriend. He posted a selfie video during the fourth inning on Oct. 24, pretending to do play by play with the score and asked Jennifer for a pitching signal. She got a serious face and lifted her left hand up to touch parts of her face and head and there it was! Jennifer is rocking a HUGE diamond ring on her engagement finger.

The couple didn’t make any mention of the massive bling, but her fans sure picked up on it. How could they not? Since the Instagram video is mirrored, even though it appears on camera on her right hand, the diamond is actually on her left hand. Yep, and on THAT finger! It appears to be at least a 10-15 carat center stone in an emerald cut square style with additional diamonds on the side. If this really is her engagement ring, Alex sure picked well!

Alex’s post caught the attention of the couple’s fans immediately, and after only two hours it had over 230,000 likes. People immediately believed that he had proposed. One fan wrote in the comments “Congratulations on your engagement!!!” Another added “Is that an Engagement ring 💍 On Jennifers hand?” Many posted ring emoji’s along with applause emojis to celebrate what they believe is the long awaited engagement between the two superstars.

Jennifer and Alex began dating in March of 2017 and things got serious super fast. They’ve been absolutely inseparable ever since, blending their families that include Alex’s two daughters and Jennifer’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. The pair work out together, take exotic vacation with their families and even host taco night’s in their Beverly Hills home. If they are engaged, this will be JLo’s fourth time down the aisle. She was previously married in her 20’s to restauranteur Ojani Noa then to backup dancer Cris Judd ln 2004 she wed the future father of her twins, third husband Marc Anthony. Her relationship with Alex has been so positive and perfectly balanced for the two of them that this time around it will likely be forever. She’s already called him her “twin soul” and has never seemed so happy with a man.