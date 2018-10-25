Anderson .Paak Reveals What Fans Can Expect From New Album ‘Oxnard’ Ft. Kendrick, J. Cole & More

You ready? Anderson .Paak’s ‘Oxnard’ drops on Nov. 16, & the rapper told HollywoodLife all about what he’s been cooking up in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Anderson .Paak’s forthcoming album is set to be straight fire. The highly anticipated release of ‘Oxnard’ is almost upon us, and HollywoodLife caught up with the “Tints” rapper for all details while at the 2018 Tidal X: Brooklyn benefit concert. At the show, Paak took the stage at the star-studded event to perform his best hits, and even surprised the crowd with an epic appearance from Too Short! Before the madness began though, there was time for chat about the long-awaited album, and he dished all about working with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. “To make something happen, being part of something amazing, that was the feeling I got when I worked with the musicians that worked on this album. They just wanted to be a part of it, and we made some awesome music that wasn’t forced, it was natural, it felt right. It was just like damn, both parties felt like they were making some of the best music they’ve made,” he said.

Kendrick and Cole aren’t the only legends that the rapper worked with on the album though, and he also raved about his time working with Dr. Dre – the album’s producer. “Working with Dr. Dre the whole time – that’s probably the biggest thing. I’ve never really worked with another producer of his caliber, and that’s just how it goes. Every time I work with a producer we make good stuff, but he’s one of the best in the business,” he added. But – what will the album sound like? “You know, I’d just like to say that my vibe is that I’m trying to remain the same guy in a new car, .Paak joked.