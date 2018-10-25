’90 Day Fiance’ Star Luis Mendez Slams Ex-Wife Molly Hopkins — ‘She Brought Me To U.S. For Fame’

Luis Mendez dissed his ex-wife Molly Hopkins in a heated interview in which he claims she ‘used him’ for fame! Read what he had to say here!

Whoa, shots fired. Just days after announcing his surprise marriage to a mystery girl, 90 Day Fiance‘s own Luis Mendez is slamming his ex-wife Molly Hopkins. “You know something? [Molly] only took me here to get fame for her business,” Mendez told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 25. “She never wanted to give me the opportunity to get my papers. Never.” This seems to be in direct response to Mary’s heated reaction to his whirlwind marriage.

After news dropped of Mendez’s secret nuptials, Hopkins was pissed. “I feel it clearly shows he was possibly using me and my finances to get here because our divorce was final in May,” she told Us Weekly. “So he either already knew [his new wife] and had a plan all along and I’m a fool, or we are both fools if she doesn’t know him, because I met Jeykll in the Dominican [Republic] and got Hyde here, or vice versa. Either way, may it work out because I’m glad he’s gone.”

Luis gushed over his mystery bride in an interview on Oct. 22 with In Touch. “I love this girl so much. She’s amazing,” he said. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding the 90 Day Fiance stars. In the meantime, check out a gallery of the cast up above!