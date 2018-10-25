Becky G, Ludacris & More Celebs Stun At 2018 Latin American Music Awards — Red Carpet Pics

Muy caliente! The stars shone bright on the red carpet for the 2018 Latin American Music Awards. We’ve got pics of Becky G, Ludacris and more.

The 2018 Latin American Music Awards brought out some of the biggest names in Spanish genres, and plenty of stars hit the red carpet at LA’s Dolby Theater on Oct. 25. Becky G led the way wearing a sexy black sleeveless jumpsuit. It featured sheer panels over her legs with dripping sequined fringe and a plunging neckline held together by shiny panels of black and silver glitter. The stunning 21-year-old wore her honey colored locks long and straight, along with a smokey eye and a nude color for her perfect lips.

Rapper/actor Ludacris, 41, turned up looking super dapper in a blue suit and matching tie. Singer Leslie Grace turned heads in a white off the shoulder dress with colorful inspiring words all over it, including “love,” “courage,” “strength” and “change.” What a better way to bring a ton of positivity to an awards show than with a gown like that. She wore her hair up in a tight topknot so that her message dress got all the attention.

Of course there were plenty of Latin legends in attendance. Gloria Trevi showed what a goddess she is at 50-years-old in an off-the-shoulder white gown with tons of glamorous feathers dripping off her sleeves and neckline. Handsome Puerto Rican actor and singer Carlos Ponce, 46, kept things a little more on the casual side, with a purple buttoned up shirt and matching tee underneath combined with black slacks.

Merengue legend Elvis Crespo arrived totally the opposite, standing out in a brightly patterned yellow suit with a matching vest and black lapels. The tropical look featured splashes of green and white and the 47-year-old definitely caught his fans attention on the red carpet. You can check out all of the stars on the red carpet at the 2018 Latin AMAs by checkout out our gallery here.