Tiwa Savage: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Singer In Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ Video

Tiwa Savage has Twitter blowing up! We’re sharing 5 things you need to know about the singer who made a show-stealing appearance in Wizkid’s new ‘Fever’ video.

Tiwa Savage, 38, sent hearts racing when Wizkid dropped his “Fever” video on Oct. 23, and she made an appearance in just her underwear. Tiwa played the ultimate video vixen in the visual, and her chemistry with the Nigerian singer had fans freaking out. They could not get over how stunning Tiwa looked! A singer, songwriter, performer and actress herself, the stunner has more to offer than her good looks, but her sexy performance is what’s commanding attention on the internet right now. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the gorgeous singer, here’s 5 things you should know.

1. She signed with Roc Nation in 2016.

Tiwa may have taken the backseat in Wizkid’s video, but she makes music of her own! In 2016, she was signed to Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation, joining some of the biggest artists of today including Rihanna, J. Cole, Big Sean, DJ Khaled and Shakira.

2. She’s got beauty AND brains.

The star graduated with a degree in Business administration from the University of Kent, and post-graduation worked at The Royal Bank of Scotland. Plus, she later attended Berklee College of Music. Tiwa is one smart cookie!

3. She has a little one.

In July of 2015, Tiwa gave birth to her son Jamil Balogun, with husband Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun. The pair were married back in November of 2013. Sorry fellas, Tiwa is taken!

4. Her appearance in Wizkid’s video caused quite the ruckus.

The sexually charged video elicited reactions of shock! “I had to speak on the Wizkid and Tiwa Savage video which was super sexy and VERY hot by the way.” one fan Tweeted. Twitter was filled with tons of fan Tweets who could not get over her sexy appearance.

5. She’s nominated for Best African Act at the 2018 MTV EMAs.

Fans can vote for the stunner by heading to MTVEMA.com!