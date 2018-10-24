Neal Hendrix: 5 Things To Know About Pro Skateboarder Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

Neal Hendrix, a former pro skateboarder turned USA Skateboarding exec has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a teen. Here’s everything we know about Hendrix as an investigation into the claims is under way.

Neal Hendrix, 45, is under investigation after he was accused of sexual assault with an underage skateboarder. Julie Lynn Kindstrand Nelson, now 25 — a professional skateboarder who goes by “Julz Lynn” — is the accuser. Kindstrand Nelson gave police in Costa Mesa, CA, a six-page letter that detailed the accusations on October 11, according to ESPN. She also gave the letter to espnW. — As the investigation into the allegations against Hendrix continues, here’s five quick fact about him.

1. Hendrix is a former pro skateboarder. — The North Carolina native turned pro in 1991. He was a medalist in vert skateboarding at the X Games in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Having competed in numerous X Games, Hendrix won earned titles in 2005 at the Skatepark of Tampa Pro Vert Contest and China’s’ Shanghai Showdown. He ranked 2nd in the 2007 World Cup of Skateboarding and Pro Vert World Rankings. He also skated on the Vans Warped Tour for 11 years, and was even featured on Tony Hawk’s Boom Boom Huck jam. In 2016, he won Vert Attack X in Sweden and placed 3rd at the GoPro Beach Bowl in Australia. Hendrix has worked as a broadcast commentator for NBC, ESPN, CBS and Red Bull.

2. Now, he serves as an executive member on USA Skateboarding’s committee. — Hendrix, who now lives in South Carolina, is listed as “athlete representative, executive committee,” on USA Skateboarding’s website. Additionally, he is also named as chairman of the judicial committee, as well as a member of the nominating and governance committee. Hendrix is also a worldwide brand manager for Camp Woodward, an action sports and gymnastics company. Hendrix has been an integral figure in skateboarding’s entry into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. On his Instagram Hendrix refers to himself as a “photographer world traveler, and life lover.”

3. Hendrix has been placed on interim suspension by USA Skateboarding and administrative leave by Camp Woodward while the investigation is active. — “USA Skateboarding is fully cooperating with the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s investigation on the allegations placed upon Neal Hendrix. The safety of the athletes, staff and board members is our number one priority, and we support SafeSport’s decision of an interim suspension while the investigation is being conducted,” Gary Ream, chairman of USA Skateboarding, in a statement provided to espnW.

4. What exactly is Hendrix being accused of? — The letter alleges that when Kindstrand Nelson was between the ages of 14 and 15 (and Hendrix was in his early 30s), she performed sexual acts on him at his request. The letter also alleges that he masturbated in front of her, photographed and took videos of her while she was naked and showed her pornography involving underage girls.

5. Hendrix has since denied the allegations made against him. — He told the Wall Street Journal that the claims were “100% false.”