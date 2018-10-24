Wendy Williams Rejects Megyn Kelly’s Blackface Apology & Accuses The NBC Host Of ‘Lying’

Wendy Williams isn’t buying Megyn Kelly’s apology after claiming that blackface was perfectly fine for Halloween costumes. We’ve got her epic shade towards the ‘Today’ show host.

Wendy Williams isn’t buying what Megyn Kelly is selling. The 9am Today show host gave an apology in the opening moments of her Oct. 24 program for comments she made the day before advocating that there was nothing wrong with wearing blackface in Halloween costumes. Wendy took her to task for lying and being insincere in her apology, as she said she was sorry only after catching a massive amount of backlash over her remarks. After showing a tape of Megyn’s remarks just hours earlier, Wendy called her an outright liar!

“This is such a basic thing for such an educated woman to know. She was lying, number one. And number two, she had a whole bunch of black people in the audience saying” while making a clapping motion and quipping, “I guess they got Gold Bond,” referring to her beloved skin moisturizer she mentioned forgetting to use earlier in the show.

While guest Al Sharpton called it a “teaching moment for the entertainment industry,” Wendy jumped in and said “It’s just shocking when it comes from such an educated woman with such a prime spot.” Megyn might be educated, but this isn’t the first time she’s made a racial gaffe. In her Fox News days, she declared in 2013 for a fact that Santa Claus and Jesus Christ were white. “Jesus was a white man, too. It’s like we have, he’s a historical figure that’s a verifiable fact, as is Santa, I just want kids to know that,” she remarked in response to a story about a black Santa.

Megyn’s tone-deaf Oct. 23 segment featured an all-white panel discussing wearing blackface for Halloween and she seemed to not grasp the longstanding nature of the practice being viewed as racist. She defended Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps dressing up as music icon Diana Ross and darkening her skin — something Luann herself deeply apologized for as she never meant for it to come across as blackface.

“But what is racist? Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” Megyn continued. She was completely taken to task by the Twittersphere, many major stars and even her own network! NBC news did an entire package on her controversial remarks and the massive backlash during the NBC Nightly News later on Oct. 23.

Meghan opened her Oct. 24 show by saying, “I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry. The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.”