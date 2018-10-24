Khloe Kardashian Shares The Most Adorable Photo Ever Of True With A Unicorn Horn

True Thompson is celebrating Halloween early! Khloe Kardashian put a unicorn headband on her six-month-old daughter, and this is the cutest ‘mythical’ baby we’ve ever seen!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, just gave costume inspiration to all new moms ahead of Halloween. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed up True Thompson, whom she gave birth to on April 12, with a unicorn horn and ears! Khloe’s baby appeared to be thrilled about the wardrobe change, as she was grinning from one little ear to the other. The reality television star shared the sweet picture to her Instagram on Oct. 24, captioning it, “I always knew unicorns existed 🦄.” See Khloe’s “unicorn” below!

Koko’s going all out for her first Halloween with True, as this wasn’t the baby’s first costume of the season. Her mom put her in a jack-o-lantern costume, complete with a pumpkin hat, for a trip to the pumpkin patch on Oct. 14. The KarJenner clan is seriously getting into the spirit for All Hallows’ Eve! Khloe’s little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, followed suit by taking Stormi Webster to the pumpkin patch to feed goats, lounge on hay, and spend quality time with the cosmetics entrepreneur’s baby daddy, Travis Scott. Even Stormi’s dad looked fall-appropriate in a camouflage puffer coat as he posed with his eight-month-old daughter, which you can see in Kylie’s Instagram slideshow from Oct. 24.

While Travis is currently on the top row of Kylie’s Instagram, Khloe’s baby daddy has noticeably been absent from her feed as of late. Yes, Tristan Thompson is back in Cleveland for the NBA season. But his baby mama posted eyebrow-raising messages to her Instagram Story on the same day she shared True’s unicorn picture. “Life doesn’t always introduce you to the people you want to meet,” read one of the quotes. Her cryptic Instagram Story arrived after an alarming report surfaced on Oct. 23, which claimed she “seems over” Tristan — you need to read the rest of the ambiguous messages she posted afterwards!

Baby daddy aside, at least there’s no baby drama. Khloe often parades her little across her pink-themed Instagram feed! From unicorn horns to Gucci sunglasses, Khloe loves playing dress-up with her baby. We won’t be surprised if True grows up to be a fashionista just like her mama!