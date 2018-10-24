Tiny ‘Wishes’ She Didn’t Always ‘Let T.I. Off The Hook So Easily’ For Bad Behavior: Why She Can Never Stay Mad

Tiny can never stay mad at her man T.I. for too long! See why throughout their complicated relationship, she forgives all of his ’embarrassing’ mistakes.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, & T.I., 38, just can’t stay away from each other. While the rapper may not be a picture perfect boyfriend, the Xscape singer seems unable to remain mad at him for too long. “Tiny and TI have a loving but complicated relationship. Tiny often struggles to hold T.I. accountable for his actions, which is hard for her to do. She gets embarrassed every time T.I.’s slip-ups make it onto social media. But, after every mistake T.I. makes, Tiny inevitably forgives him, a source close to the couple shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She has way too much love for the father of her kids to stay mad at him very long. T.I. is smart, slick, and wiggles out of his relationship mistakes easily,” they added.

Despite her love for T.I., Tiny is well aware she’s way too easy on her man! “T.I. knows that Tiny can’t stay mad at him so he takes advantage. Then, Tiny gets angry at herself because she feels like she always lets T.I. off the hook too easily,” the friend added. “TI wants his cake and to eat it too, which drives Tiny crazy. TI wants to be able to flirt openly with other women, while staying committed to Tiny. He wants it both ways which infuriates Tiny,” they also shared. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of the couple for comment.

Fans got a front row seat to the couple’s dramatic relationship during the premiere off their very own show, Friends & Family Hustle. Tiny got honest for the cameras, and shared some intimate insights into how she’s been feeling. “Tip and I’s relationship is very complicated,” Tiny admitted in the episode. “As of right now, the divorce is off. We’re in a better place, but there’s still setbacks in getting back to where we used to be. We’re still living separate,” she said. The star even revealed to T.I. how she felt about his infamous butt slapping video. “You should not be grabbing on nobody’s ass,” she said. “I care about the cheating and the disrespect.”