Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Pic Of Bruises & Black Eye On Instagram After Reuniting With Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted a horrifying photo on Instagram that showed him with a bloody, bruised face. What happened to the ‘Jersey Shore’ star? Is he okay?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro startled fans when he posted a shocking and disturbing pic to his Instagram story on October 24 that showed him with a bruised and bloody face. While Ronnie deleted the pic, which also shows a swollen, black eye, he shortly reported with text. The post now read, “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to protect.” He didn’t elaborate on what that meant, but tagged the account @JenX on his post — potentially on-again girlfriend, Jen Harley? You can see Ronnie’s post below, but warning — you may find it disturbing.

Yesterday, Ronnie shared another cryptic post on Instagram that many fans thought was about Jen. It simply read, “”Closure is a scam. Don’t text, don’t care. Just move on.” Considering he and Jen just reunited after experiencing a tumultuous and endless on-again, off-again relationship, could he be referring to her? Jen was once arrested on charges of domestic violence after allegedly assaulting Ronnie in Las Vegas, and, as a source told us, Ronnie’s fans aren’t happy they’re back together. They feel like they’re “walking on eggshells” around them.

“Nobody believes Ronnie and Jen will go the distance,” a source close to Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but everybody’s worried things will spiral out of control before they finally decide they’re over for good. [Everyone is] waiting for one of them to go off on the other one. Separately, they are both totally cool and great people, but together they’re nightmares—they’re like oil and water, it’s just a really bad dynamic.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Ronnie’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back. This story is still developing; we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.