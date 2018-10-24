Paola Mayfield Poses In Her Underwear & Cradles Bare Baby Bump — See New Pic

She’s back at it! This ’90 Day Fiance’ star can’t stop showing off her budding belly — and fans aren’t complaining. See Paola’s latest pregnancy pic for yourself!

Clearly Paola Mayfield, 31, intends to stun all pregnancy long with one baby bump picture after another! The 90 Day Fiance star has been showing her bare belly off on Instagram ever since she announced that she and her husband Russ Mayfield, 31, were expecting their first child. In her most recent revealing shot, the mom-to-be wore a white button-down and matching underwear. “I can’t get enough of you moving in my belly,” she captioned the perfect pic. “The most amazing feeling ever!” Paola was cradling her bump while looking down at it in the photo. Clearly she can’t wait to welcome her baby boy!

This isn’t the first time Paola has given us a glimpse of her bare belly — far from it! In fact, earlier this month she recreated an iconic scene from American Beauty when she posed in a bathtub wearing only rose petals. And who could forget the sexy PDA pics she and Russ shared in September? Paola flaunted her baby bump in a red thong and white crochet bra top as her husband hugged her from behind. We don’t blame her for showing off! This is an exciting time in Paola’s life, not to mention the fact that her body is on point. She works hard to keep it that way, even getting up at 4:30 to get her cardio on with a pair of roller blades. Wow!

Paola and her husband revealed that they were expecting a boy in August, just one month after their pregnancy announcement. “We are having a BOY,” the reality star wrote. “I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible. Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited!”

She’s been letting fans in on her journey to motherhood ever since. Whether she’s sharing footage of her workouts or opening up about ways to relax, we love her honesty. Hopefully she keeps it up when her little one arrives!