Nikki Bella Is Tired Of People Saying She Only Made It Big Because Of John Cena: ‘I Can’t Wait For It To Stop’

WWE star Nikki Bella wants you to give credit where it’s due — and not to her ex-fiancé, John Cena! She was egged on after her future opponent, Ronda Rousey, suggested Nikki got ahead because of John.

Nikki Bella, 34, doesn’t want her name to be so synonymous with fellow WWE star John Cena, 41. They cancelled their engagement in April, but former UFC Champion turned WWE newcomer Ronda Rousey, whom she’ll face in the ring at the Raw Women’s Championship on Oct. 28, is still associating her rival with John. And she did it in the most insulting way possible! “The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena’s bedroom,” she said into the mic during a promo on the Oct. 15 episode of Monday Night Raw, discrediting Nikki’s hard work. “And he eventually threw you out of that exact door.” Nikki, who’s part of the wrestling tag-team The Bella Twins, is tired of the old narrative.

“I’ve grown thick-skinned to it,” Nikki told the New York Post, in an interview published on Oct. 24. “I just can’t wait for the day it can stop and not every promo towards me brings up my ex and I think it will [stop]. I think there will come a day for that, but maybe there won’t, but I do hope so.” Nikki, who has held the Divas champion title the longest of anyone in WWE history (301 days), wants the professional wrestling community to stop “saying women slept their way to the top or [got there] because of a man that made a woman.” This comes after Ronda blasted her and twin sister Brie for leeching “off of the names of [their] men” during the promo, according to WrestleTalk’s transcription. But Nikki dated John just shy of six years, which falls short of her 10-year tenure with WWE!

“We don’t want to be defined by our men or our relationships because almost every woman is in a relationship with another wrestler in our industry,” Nikki continued to say in the interview. And as for John’s involvement in her career, Nikki admitted she’d “pick his brain all the time.” But that doesn’t mean she “leeched” off the Blockers actor! “That’s what he did for my career, [like] everyone who has that special person in their life,” she went on. And even though Ronda had said the twin sisters were calluses, “not pioneers,” Nikki revealed she doesn’t “feel bad about [herself.]”

The Bella Twins hit back with a tweet documenting their successful track record on Oct. 21. “Wow 24 matches sick,” the sisters’ tweet began, poking fun at Ronda’s relative rookie status. And as for their resumes, the message continued, “337 matches, runs 2 companies, has two hit shows plus a successful YouTube channel, been making you more famous all week AND been training hard to kick your a** at Evolution.” The twins star on Total Divas and Total Bellas, and founded wine company Belle Radici and clothing brand Birdiebee.