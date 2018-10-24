‘Modern Family’s Major Death: All The Clues About Who It Could Be

A character is going to die on ‘Modern Family,’ and everyone is anxious to find out who it is. Let’s investigate who it could be based on the clues from the show’s cast members and take a look at the most likely characters.

Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd shocked fans everywhere in Sept. 2018 when he revealed to Entertainment Weekly that a “significant character” would be killed off in season 10. The Oct. 24 episode will feature that big reveal, so get your tissues ready. The Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker clan will be faced with “huge, unexpected news.” Christopher noted that it will be a “moving event” for the entire cast that will be felt for multiple episodes.

While the cast has mostly remained cryptic about the character who dies, they have released a few morsels here and there. “It’s definitely a person, not the dog. I’ve been hearing rumors about the dog, it’s not the dog. It’s no animal, it’s a human being,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell, told E! News and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles Gala. He also teased, “I’ll just say I haven’t been at work in a few weeks. I’m just kidding. Or am I?”

Ariel Winter, who plays Alex, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that it’s “a character that we’ll all be sad to see go, but it’s probably not an older character that you think is going to go.” When the news about the character death was first announced, many assumed that Pritchett patriarch Jay (Ed O’Neill) could be the one to suddenly pass away. Others considered Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen), who was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White-Syndrome.

It’s more than likely that a main character will not be getting killed off during the Oct. 24 episode. The most plausible possibilities are Phil’s father, Frank (Fred Willard), Jay’s ex-wife and the mother of Claire and Mitchell, DeDe (Shelley Long), or Cam’s sister (Dana Powell). But then again, Modern Family could throw us for a loop with the death of a main cast member. The only thing we know for certain is that it’s NOT Stella. Modern Family season 10 airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on ABC.