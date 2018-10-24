Pregnant Meghan Markle Rushed Out Of Fiji Market Over Scary ‘Security Risk’

Meghan Markle’s first solo appearance in Fiji, following her pregnancy announcement, did not go well. The Duchess of Sussex was forced to cut her visit to Suva Market short because of a security risk. Here’s what happened…

It appears as thought Meghan Markle, 37, had a close call with eager fans while in Fiji. During a visit to Fiji’s Suva Market, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex had to be rushed out after just a few minutes because of reported security risks on Wednesday, October 23. Meghan’s tour was cut short due to crowd management issues, a Kensington Palace representative told the Associated Press. — Video footage (as seen below) from her appearance shows her exiting the market, surrounded by security.

The former Suits actress was schedule to spend up to 20 minutes inside the market place. However, she was only there for less than half the expected time. While there, Meghan to a met with female vendors, who greeted her with praise and cheers. The pregnant royal was at the Suva market to learn more about “Markets for Change”. — A UN Women’s project that promotes women’s empowerment in marketplaces throughout the South Pacific.

Meghan’s visit to Suva market was her first solo appearance while in Fiji. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, 34, was visiting a local forest on Wednesday when his wife was rushed out of the market. Despite the severity of the situation, Meghan appeared calm as she was escorted to her vehicle, outside the market. We’re glad the Duchess of Sussex is safe after the frightening experience.

Watch as Meghan Markle is ushered out of a market in the Fijian capital of Suva today after her planned visit was cut short due to a "security risk". Read the full story here: https://t.co/eDgikW5nM6 pic.twitter.com/r1d6JPGzmU — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) October 24, 2018

Earlier that day, Meghan delivered her first royal tour speech to students and staff at the University of the South Pacific. Meghan and Harry also attended a state dinner celebrating their visit to Fiji on Tuesday, October 22.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace confirmed Monday, October 15. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The pregnancy news comes just five months after Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding on May 19. The actress and prince began dating in July 2016, after meeting on a blind date.