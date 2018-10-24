Mega Millions $1.6 Billion Lottery Ticket Sold — Everything You Need To Know

Someone is about to realize they are $1.6 billion richer! The Mega Millions $1.6 billion lottery ticket has been sold. So, has the person who has the matching numbers come forward yet? Here’s what we know so far.

And we have a winner! The Mega Millions jackpot was won on Oct. 23 after the latest drawing, and a single ticket holder in South Carolina is currently the luckiest person in America. The Mega Millions jackpot — $1.537 billion ($878 million cash) — is the nation’s largest-ever lottery grand prize. The winning numbers are: 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5. The lucky lottery winner has yet to come forward. They may not even know that they’ve won the Mega Millions jackpot yet! Despite knowing where the lottery ticket was sold, we may never know the identity of the winner. South Carolina is a state that does not require lottery winners to reveal their identities to the public, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, said in a statement. “This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder.”

This $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot is a history maker. The jackpot toppled the former Mega Millions record of $656 million from back in March 2012. The $1.6 billion jackpot may have been won, but that doesn’t mean the Mega Millions jackpot is over. Starting Oct. 26, the jackpot will reset to it’s starting value of $40 million ($22.8 million cash). As we know, it’ll keep climbing until a winning ticket is sold. There’s also a Powerball drawing on Oct. 24, and the jackpot is an estimated $620 million! There are so many chances for you get your hands on many, many millions!