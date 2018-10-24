Mariah Carey: Former ‘Idol’ Judge ‘Can’t Wait’ To Join ‘The Voice’ & Prove She’s ‘Amazing’

Mariah Carey’s got a brand new gig! The former ‘American Idol’ judge is joining ‘The Voice’ and she can’t wait to shine without rival Nicki Minaj ruining her critiquing ability.

A butterfly needs to spread her wings! Mariah Carey loved being a judge on American Idol but quit after one season after clashing with rival Nicki Minaj, 35. Now she’s going to get her own time to shine by joining NBC’s powerhouse singing competition The Voice. She’s coming aboard for season 15 as a key advisor for the 32 contestants in the knockout rounds starting on Oct. 29. Mimi only lasted one season on AI in 2013, and was so annoyed when producers brought on her enemy Nicki, 35, as a second female judge and the two clashed hard. Now Mariah, 48, can’t wait to be able to critique, coach and nurture contestants without pesky Barbie causing drama.

“Mariah’s upcoming time with The Voice is just the calm before the storm. She is being groomed to be a future coach on the show and she can’t wait to do it. She really liked her time on Idol. She loved it actually besides working with Nicki Minaj that made things not so fun. She wants to get back in it and show that she would be an amazing coach,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She wants to help out in any way she can and make somebody actually become a future superstar. She is looking to join the show as a coach in 2019 or 2020. She just has to get the right schedule where she isn’t touring or in a residency in Vegas,” our insider adds. The current judging panel has two OG’s in Blake Shelton, 42, and Adam Levine, 38, although the female judges have rotated through the years. Kelly Clarkson, 36, and Jennifer Hudson, 37, are currently on the panel, but Kelly will be debuting a syndicated daytime talk show in 2019 that will likely take up all of her time.

Mariah thought she was going be the biggest star judge ever when she joined American Idol for 2013’s season 12. She was reportedly paid a whopping $18 million for hr participation, which was a record for any reality show judge at the time. Then producers hired Nicki Minaj, 35, to be on the panel along with Mimi, Randy Jackson and Keith Urban. Nicki and Mariah frequently clashed on-air and behind the scenes there were reports of off-camera feuding. Things got so bad that Mimi hired extra security at one point after Nicki allegedly made violent threats against her. Hopefully her time on The Voice will be a much more pleasant working environment.