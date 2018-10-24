‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Slams Lisa Vanderpump: Reveals She Hasn’t Filmed Season 9 ‘For 6 Weeks’

Lisa Rinna is fed up with the rumors that she and the rest of the ‘RHOBH’ cast are bullying Lisa Vanderpump, especially since LVP won’t ‘show up to work,’ as Rinna claimed! See her side of the story, here.

Lisa Rinna, 55, broke her silence on Lisa Vanderpump’s isolation from the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After Vanderpump’s absence from Camille Grammer’s wedding, a cast road trip, and more bonding activities, Rinna is no longer excusing her castmate’s rain checks. Instagram account @juicy_scoops praised Vanderpump’s choice to attend a Los Angeles Dodgers game in lieu of Camille’s wedding this weekend, and Rinna had enough. “Why hasn’t Lvp filmed with us for over 6 weeks? I have no beef with her. Who does that? Who doesn’t show up to work?” she wrote under the post on Oct. 22. She then commented on a touchy subject: the death of Vanderpump’s brother and only sibling, Mark, who passed away from a suspected overdose in April.

Another fan jumped into the Instagram conversation, suggesting Vanderpump’s “grieving/mourning.” The Days of our Lives actress didn’t find that as an excuse for Vanderpump to skip out on her contract obligations. “I too lost my father while filming and I completely understand that everyone’s grieving process is just that their process,” she replied to the fan. Rinna lost her father in 2016. And here’s the biggest twist — Vanderpump hasn’t been cast aside, according to Rinna! She added, “We have all reached out to her and we are all there for her. She has chosen to not film with us. I too lost my sister to an overdose. I have great empathy and I have been there. If you sign up to do a job you do it. No matter what. That’s show biz. I did it.”

Rinna also used former RHOBH cast member Eileen Davidson as an example, who lost her mother, Charlotte, “the day before the reunion.” She then suggested if someone can’t “show up,” she should “take this season off to heal.” With all that said, Rinna had one final message to Bravo fans. “But please don’t make any of us out to be bullies. We are not,” Rinna wrote, finally commenting on the rumored feud between Vanderpump and the cast. “We are here to film a tv show that we all signed a contract to do. We wish Lvp only the very best in her time of mourning.”

And the drama thickens! Judging by a recent Instagram comment, Vanderpump wouldn’t agree with Rinna’s narrative. Just yesterday, we told you that Vanderpump sided with a fan who claimed that the RHOBH cast was a “massive gang” bullying the restaurant entrepreneur. The Instagram user also took shots at Rinna, writing, “@lisarinna uploading a pic of cupcakes on your birthday with pills on them, spiteful nasty woman! She knew what she was doing on the back of you losing your brother so tragically!” After also calling out co-star Dorit Kemsley, Vanderpump replied on Oct. 22, “Someone’s paying attention.” But a Real Housewives insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the cast is fed up with Vanderpump’s “ego.” Season 9 better provide more answers!