Lauren Jauregui Takes A Walk On The Dark Side In Dominatrix Inspired Leather Outfit In ‘Expectations’

Lauren Jauregui is slaying big time in her ‘Expectations’ video with an incredibly sexy leather look. Watch the seductive new video here!

Lauren Jauregui, 22, is exploring her alter ego in her new “Expectations” video. Just hours after she dropped her new single, the singer released a video for the seductive track, and she kicks her good girl image to the curb. While the video does show Lauren wearing an angelic white dress at certain parts, it’s her dominatrix inspired leather outfit that has fans up in arms. The curve-clinging outfit is extremely sexy! “Lauren killed more than half the population, no one was prepared for this clip, she racked, I’m speechless, a Goddess,” one fan tweeted after watching!

The singer further proved that she’s bad to the bone with her risqué dance moves. At one point, Lauren writhes on the floor, whipping her hair, and swiveling her hips.We can only imagine what her beau, Ty Dolla Sign, thinks of this one! The lyrics are more somber than sexy though: “Up in bed, all alone//Wondering where you’ve been//Ten past three,I know the club closed at two A.M//I’ve already been through about seven scenarios//bout what it was that changed your mind,” Lauren sings in one verse.

When the former Fifth Harmony songstress attended the 2018 AMAs on Oct. 9, where she spoke about the new solo track. “‘Expectations’ is an exploration of when you’re in a relationship with someone and you don’t want to have expectations, but they kind of get in the way, regardless, so it’s about that,” she revealed to Billboard.

Watch the brand new clip for yourself above! Leave it to Lauren to create a heartbreaking music video, while still looking this sexy the whole way through!