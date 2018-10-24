Lauren Jauregui Releases New Single & Relationship Anthem ‘Expectations’ — Message To Ty Dolla $ign?

Lauren Jauregui is back with new music! The former 5H star has been slaying the solo game & her latest single, ‘Expectations,’ is no different.

New music from Lauren Jauregui is here! The former Fifth-Harmony songstress is goin’ it solo these days, and her latest release is all about learning to be alone. “Expectations,” released on Oct. 23, is a dreamy ballad that proves to be beautiful and heartbreaking all at once. Lauren’s soft vocals perfectly flow through the ethereal track, which serves as a follow up to her multiple solo tracks released back in June. “Wish I had no expectations//I wish that I could get it through your head//With no confrontation//Really wish we could talk about it instead//All these tears that I’ve cried while I’m turned to the side,” she heart-achingly sings.

Lauren attended the 2018 AMAs on Oct. 9, where she spoke about the new track. “‘Expectations’ is an exploration of when you’re in a relationship with someone and you don’t want to have expectations, but they kind of get in the way, regardless, so it’s about that,” she revealed to Billboard. We hope Lauren’s singing about a former flame, as she and Ty Dolla $ign have been on an Instagram roll, posting the cutest couple photos! Both lovers shared Instagram slideshows from their date to the AMAs. The 33-year-old rapper even proved his loyalty to Lauren, posting her new single to his Instagram Story right after its release!

Lauren also touched upon the creative control she’s had on her career since leaving the girl group. “I think just having creative agency and it being my vision that comes to life,” she also said. “And the trust that I have for my label and the way that they’ve fostered me doing me, I think that’s a brand new page, and I’m really excited about it.” The new track is set to be part of Lauren’s forthcoming, first-ever solo album. The highly-anticipated full-length debut is reportedly expected to drop next year, although Lauren hasn’t given a specific timeline. “It’s in the works,” the singer told ET’s Keltie Knight at the 2018 American Music Awards. “It’s not done at all…[It will] probably [drop] next year,” she added. Well, we’ll be patiently waiting!

Be sure to check out the new track above! We may have to wait a little while for a full-length from Lauren, but with “Expectations,” she’s sure off to an impressive start.