Kylie Jenner gets a pep talk from Kim Kardashian after she admits she’s feeling ‘insecure’ about her post-baby body in this preview of the Oct. 28 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians!’

Kim Kardashian, 38, goes to see Kylie Jenner, 21, and finds her little sister going through her massive closet in this sneak peek of the all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kylie admits she’s “getting rid of old stuff” that doesn’t fit her anymore. “Like, nothing in my closet fits me,” Kylie says. Kim tells Kylie that she’s looking “really skinny” after having baby Stormi in Feb. 2018.

“I know I’m not going to fit into a 25 jean ever again,” Kylie says, before adding that she’s “feeling a little insecure” after a photo shoot. “I feel like my hips have just spread,” she continues. “My favorite jeans, they’re never going to fit me again.” Kylie also talks about body-shamers and how some people just don’t get what she’s going through.

Kim admits that it took her a “good 6 to 8 months” to get her post-baby body where she wanted it to be. Kim stresses that Kylie just needs to put on some shapewear and get out of the house. Kim confesses she would put on three pieces of shapewear just to leave the house! She also gives the new mom some key advice: “You just have to, like, be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself, and find your balance.” That’s right, Kim!

Kylie replies, “Honestly, you do inspire me a lot.” Aw, how sweet! Kim’s had two kids on her own and one via surrogate, so it’s not a surprise that Kylie would look to her older sister for advice on all things post-baby. Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!