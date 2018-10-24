Penelope Disick & Kourtney Kardashian: Their Cutest Matching Photos

Name a cuter mother/daughter pair — we dare you! Penelope and Kourtney have been twinning since the six-year-old was just a tiny tot. See for yourself!

She gets it from her momma! Penelope Disick, 6, may be young, but she’s already got a great sense of style — and it probably comes from dressing just like Kourtney Kardashian, 39, for so many years. Since she was born, the little one has been her mom’s twin! They don’t just look alike, but they’ve dressed the same on countless occasions. That doesn’t mean they’ve simply worn similar colors on accident, though. The mother/daughter pair have clearly made conscious efforts to step out in similar styles! From sporting white bathing suits while on vacation to Tinker Bell costumes at Disneyland, Penelope and Kourtney have been melting our hearts in all kinds of identical outfits. They even once matched head to toe in red flannels, dark wash jeans and tan boots. Aw!

With so many sweet matching moments, it’s so hard to pick a favorite! But we definitely love when Kourt adjusts her little one’s outfits so they’re super similar to hers, but still appropriate for a kid. For example, when she hit the streets in a cropped white top, belted black jeans and heels, the mother of three definitely looked incredible! But what made her look even better was the fact that Penelope was by her side in a longer white tee, black capris and fiery sneakers. While Kourtney wore chic cat eye sunglasses, her daughter held onto a petite pink purse.

But these two aren’t the only KarJenner mother/daughter pairs to match! Who could forget the time Kim Kardashian, 38, and North West, 5, stepped out in sparkly silver dresses on their way to a Kanye West concert? They even once matched in black lace Givenchy at a fashion show. They’re so glamorous!

With similar pairs of Adidas sweats and identical sneakers, Kourtney and Penelope tend to twin in a more casual way. Their matching moments aren’t a special occasion, but more of an everyday thing! Click through the gallery above to see all of the ways they’ve looked alike.