Khloe Kardashian Reminded Of Her Dark ‘Lamar Days’ As Her Fans Bash Tristan: It’s ‘Tough’ For Her

Khloe Kardashian’s troubled times with Tristan Thompson has been reminding her of a difficult moment that happened during her previous rocky marriage to Lamar Odom.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been feeling unsettled with the negative reaction boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, has been getting from her fans due to his cheating scandal and it’s bringing back memories of a time when a similar situation happened in her marriage to Lamar Odom, 38. “Khloe loves that her fans are defending her,” a source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Her fans mean everything to her. She’s having a bit of a difficult time with everything that’s gone on and the attention it’s getting, though. She’s finding herself remembering the Lamar days and she’s being reminded of how it felt when the rumors of Lamar cheating were happening when they were fully together and married. She would cry all of the time over that. Now that she has six-month-old True, though, she is in a different head space. This is still tough for her but she is touched by the love her fans are sending.”

Khloe’s fans made headlines on Oct. 23 when they didn’t hesitate to respond to a comment Tristan left on one of Khloe’s latest Instagram photos which showed her looking amazing while promoting an upcoming project she’s been working on. Although his comment was full of “in love” emojis, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s followers were not accepting his attempt at giving her a positive response. “No way. Boy Bye,” one of Khloe’s fans wrote. “get the f**k out,” another wrote.

While it’s clear that a lot of Khloe’s fans are not supporting her relationship with Tristan, Khloe may be hinting that she feels the same. Ever since her basketball player beau started the new NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio, she’s been posting a lot of cryptic messages on social media that contain quotes about getting over things like heartbreak and trying to remain strong. Although she may just be trying to inspire her fans, the quotes could also be a reflection of how she’s been feeling. Only time will tell with this one but we certainly hope Khloe finds happiness in whatever future choices she makes!