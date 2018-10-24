Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages About Pain Amidst Tristan Thompson Breakup Rumors

Khloé’s known for her mysterious IG messages and in the midst of new Tristan Thompson split rumors, she now seems to be hinting that she’s done with him for good.

Khloé Kardashian, 34, is in no rush to move to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson, 27, according to a new report on Oct. 24. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star originally had planned on moving to Cleveland, Ohio with the NBA star as soon as his season began. But after a report emerged from People on Oct. 24, saying that Khloé “seems over” Tristan, a number of very cryptic messages later popped up on the reality star’s Instagram stories. “Life doesn’t always introduce you to the people you want to meet,” she shared with her 81 million Instagram followers. “Sometimes life puts you in touch with the people you need to meet – to help you, to hurt you, to leave you, to love you, and to gradually strengthen you into the person you were meant to become.”

The “Strong Looks Better Naked” author and the Cleveland Cavaliers player spent much of the summer trying to heal their relationship, following Tristan’s cheating scandal in April. Khloé, who is known for posting ambiguous quotes also shared, “Be proud of yourself for how hard you’re trying.” It sounds like the reality star has made a serious attempt at making things work with Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True, six months. Although Khloé is surrounded by friends and family, she is feeling lonely with Tristan on the road now that the regular NBA season is underway. Lately she has been hinting that there’s some drama between them with another series of posts including one on Oct. 19 in which she wrote, “I don’t know who needs this, but just know God is going to heal your broken heart,. You’re going to laugh again, you’re going to trust again, and you’re going to love again. God is going to restore everything you’ve lost.”

It’s no wonder Khloé has some apprehension with Tristan on the road all the time now and knowing there are women who throw themselves at the basketball player. It definitely seems the couple – who began dating in September 2016 – have hit a rough patch. Their relationship came after the Good American co-founder moved on from her first failed marriage to Lamar Odom.

Meanwhile, although Khloé’s love life may be on the rocks, the new mom has delighted in spending quality time with baby True. Their daughter has had plenty of time to bond with her cousins, the Kar-Jenner “Triplets” that include sister Kim Kardashian‘s 10-month-old daughter, Chicago West, and Kylie Jenner‘s nine-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.