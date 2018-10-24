Khloe Kardashian ‘Very Much Seems Over’ Tristan Thompson — Is A Breakup Imminent?

Is Khloe Kardashian back on the market? — A new report claims she definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan Thompson! And, Khloe’s apparently never been happier living in LA while he’s in Cleveland. Uh oh…

Khloé Kardashian, 34, is doing just fine despite being across the country from Tristan Thompson, 27. “She very much seems over Tristan,” a source tells People about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.” Khloe and Tristan have been living apart for weeks, as the Cavaliers star headed back to Cleveland, Ohio for the start of the NBA regular season.

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it,” the source says. “She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True [Thompson], of course, makes her the happiest.” Khloe gave birth to her first child with Tristan on April 12, just two days after his cheating scandal broke.

After spending the summer with Tristan in LA, Khloe originally had plans to move back to Cleveland with him when the season began. However, she’s remained in LA with her daughter, friends and family. And, she’s apparently not rush back to the east coast. “It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source reveals. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

The outlet previously reported that although the Good American designer has not muttered the words of a split, Khloe “hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship.” Her family and friends have reportedly supported her decision to stay in LA for the time being, and are trying to let Khloe make her own decisions.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, “Khloe really feels like a single mom now that Tristan is gone so much which has been challenging.” Our source also noted that although Khloe plans to visit Cleveland during the season, she doesn’t have intentions of being there full-time right now. “She is toying with the idea of spending more time there. She just likes to be close to her family who is here in LA,” our source said.

Khloe and Tristan spent most of the summer repairing their relationship following his April cheating scandal. The couple, along with Kris Jenner, 62, even vacationed on a tropical island in the beginning of September with their daughter.

Amid the vacation, Khloe took to social media to post a sweet photo with Tristan, to which a fan questioned Khloe’s motives. “So, she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat?” the fan commented. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit back, responding with (in part): “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat… Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything.” But, it seems as though she’s not sticking by her man any longer.