Kendall Jenner Rocks Super Long Hair & Von Dutch Hat At Drake’s 2000s-Themed Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a fun video that showed her looking fantastic while dancing in her best 2000s-themed outfit for Drake’s 32nd birthday party on Oct. 23.

Kendall Jenner, 22, was having the time of her life in an outfit that was straight out of the year 2000 when she attended Drake’s 32nd birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 23! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted some videos that showed her dancing in some wardrobe choices that perfectly fit Drake’s 2000s-themed bash, including a Von Dutch hat over long locks, a pair of shades, and a crop top and jeans.

Kendall making an appearance at Drake’s party was just one of the many fun things she’s done lately. The model was also seen partying it up at Usher’s 40th birthday party on Oct. 14 and she’s been doing other exciting things like appearing on Carpool Karaoke: The Series with Hailey Baldwin. As one of the biggest stars of her generation, she’s certainly living it up!

In addition to Kendall, other big stars like hip hop mogul Diddy, rapper G-Eazy and rapper Swizz Beatz attended Drake’s festivities, which he went all out for. Drake himself dressed up like rapper Fabolous in a blue Los Angeles basketball jersey and a matching LA Dodgers hat with a bandanna tied around it. He included props that were popular back in the 2000s, including a Blockbuster Video stand with mock video cases and a 7-Eleven stand with slurpies and other snacks. Drake even gave away some super amazing Chanel bags to some of his guests!

We’ll be on the lookout to see where else Kendall shows up! She’s been impressing us with all her activities lately so we can’t wait to see what she gets up to in the near future.