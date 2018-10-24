Justin Bieber Rocks Hot New Man Bun On Breakfast Date With Hailey Baldwin — Makeover Pics

Justin Bieber turned heads on Oct. 23 when he had his hair tied up into a man bun during his breakfast outing with Hailey Baldwin in Toluca Lake, CA.

Justin Bieber, 24, stepped out with a different hairstyle on Oct. 23 when he had breakfast in Toluca Lake, CA with wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, and it was truly a sight to see! The singer normally lets his chin-length hair loose, but this time, he went for a more cleaned up look as he tied his hair back into a man bun underneath a backward black baseball cap. He also wore a bright yellow t-shirt with the word “Drew” written across the front and comfortable looking white shorts. Model Hailey also looked comfortable in her wardrobe for the outing, which consisted of a green Chanel sweatshirt and baggy black and white patterned pants.

Since Justin decided to put up his long locks back instead of cutting them, it could mean he’s been intentionally growing his hair out, and we can’t help but wonder just how long he’ll go! The singer has had different hair lengths over the years and his latest look goes along with the casual fashion choices he and his love Hailey have been choosing to sport over the past few months. They’ve both been starting a whole new trend of stylish comfort and we can’t help but be impressed!

Justin and Hailey’s casual breakfast dates have been getting extra attention lately and it’s not all because of their styles. The newlyweds are not afraid to express major PDA wherever they go and they did just that during a different breakfast outing on Oct. 16. The duo couldn’t help but passionately make out in front of the entire restaurant and although they might have played it up a bit for the surrounding cameras, they seem more in love than ever.

We look forward to seeing what kind of hairstyles Justin steps out with in the future. He always manages to surprise us with his looks so we never know what’s coming next!