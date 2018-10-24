Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Considering Wedding Band Tattoos To Commemorate Love

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s love is forever, so what better way to recognize that with some permanent ink? The couple are thinking about wedding band tats, we’ve learned exclusively!

Justin Bieber is about to add another tattoo to his ever-growing collection! The singer, 24, is looking to commemorate his commitment to new wife Hailey Baldwin, in the ultimate way — with fresh ink! The newlyweds, according to a source close to the couple who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, are thinking about getting matching wedding band tattoos in lieu of traditional rings. Crazy, right? Well, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber aren’t exactly lining up at the tattoo studio just yet.

“Justin and Hailey are considering getting the matching tattoos because they love the idea of getting something permanent to commemorate their love,” the source said. “They love the tattoo artist Bang Bang! Not only do they love his work, but he’s their good friend. So, he’s definitely the top choice.” Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy is a famed artist in New York City who has tattooed celebs from Justin, to Kendall Jenner, to Miley Cyrus and Rihanna! Bang Bang’s responsible for Justin’s massive torso tattoo, featuring angels and demons, so he clearly trusts the artist. Who better than to create this romantic piece for Justin and his wife?

But, the source says that right now, their plan is just that — a plan for the future. “Neither of them want to do anything else to draw more attention to their marriage right now, But, it’s something they’re talking about,” they said. That’s why the couple have been so mum about their wedding, as well. While Justin and Hailey were spotted picking up their marriage license in NYC last month, they haven’t announced anything about an actual wedding. They have a limited time window to get married after getting their license, so it has to be soon. We may just not hear about it!

“Justin and Hailey want to have the big ceremony, and they’re both excited and looking forward to celebrating with their friends and family, but they’re also very worried about the frenzy it’s going to cause. It’s a lot to cope with,” the source said. Understandable, but we’re dying to see every moment of their happy day — and those matching tattoos!

Hopefully, Justin and Hailey are together forever, because he’s gotten tattoos to commemorate love before… and it wasn’t such a good idea. Remember that he used to have a massive portrait of Selena Gomez on his lower arm that he had to get removed. Yikes! Hailey’s all down for getting a tattoo, though. She said in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she’s “leaving room” on her body to ink her future children’s names. Aww!

HollywoodLife reached out to Justin and Hailey’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.