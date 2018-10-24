Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Sexy Halloween Plans Revealed: Why He ‘Can’t Wait’ For Their Spooky Date

Justin Bieber is looking forward to spending Halloween with Hailey Baldwin and he even has some plans for them to secretly enjoy the holiday while in public.

Justin Bieber, 24,and Hailey Baldwin, 21, may be shoulder to shoulder with some fans on Halloween if the singer gets his way! According to a source, Justin is making plans with his new wife for the upcoming spooky holiday and would love to attend some public events in the L.A. area. Since Halloween is all about costumes, Justin finds it could be the perfect opportunity for him to enjoy fun times with Hailey while in disguise. “Justin wants to go out for Halloween and would love to attend the Halloween parade in West Hollywood under a mask or some sort of painted face because he wants to cover up so he can enjoy Halloween with the rest of Los Angeles as normal as possible,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He especially would love doing it with Hailey and without having to stop for pictures or autographs every five seconds so they can just have a fun time together without anything else going on to disrupt it. He is looking forward to Halloween to not be Justin Bieber for a day. He really wants to have as much fun as possible and really can’t wait for the day to come.”

Justin’s feelings about wanting to be undercover are understandable considering whenever he goes to public places with Hailey, he is surrounded by fans and/or paparazzi who take photos and document their outing all over social media. Ever since the duo became engaged last summer, they’ve been in the headlines nearly every day but it hasn’t stopped them from going out to their favorite places.

From strolling the New York streets to cozying up in London, Justin and Hailey have been all over the world in the past few months. They were most recently seen enjoying a breakfast date in Toluca Lake, CA, on Oct. 23 and Justin changed his look with a man bun! Before that, they enjoyed a different breakfast date in L.A. on Oct. 16. Breakfast definitely seems to be their thing. Perhaps they’ll have a nice Halloween breakfast in full costume on Oct. 31? We can’t wait to find out!