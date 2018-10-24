Jennifer Garner Dating Businessman John Miller After Finalizing Ben Affleck Divorce

She’s got a new man in her life! Jennifer Garner has reportedly moved on after finalizing her divorce, and is now in a ‘loving, healthy relationship.’ So happy for her!

It looks like Jennifer Garner, 46, is officially moving on! The mother of three, who just finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, 46, on Oct. 4, is reportedly dating a man named John Miller, multiple sources revealed to Us Weekly. “They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” one insider said. Another added, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.” So who exactly is this mystery man? John is the CEO of CaliGroup, and his company owns MisoRobotics and a chain of CaliBurger restaurants. He has also been married before! Recall that Jennifer and Ben tied the knot back in 2005 and had three kids together — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — before they split in 2015.

Even though they’ve been separated for over three years and the couple’s divorce was just finalized this month, Jennifer and Ben have recently spent a lot of time together. That’s because Ben went back to rehab — and on top of driving him there, his ex played a major part in his intervention, a source close to the actress told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jen spent 2 hours convincing him to check into rehab,” the insider said. “She pleaded with him that she could not stand by another minute and watch him continue to hurt himself. She told him that even though they are not together anymore, she would not be able to live with herself if something terrible happened to him while she stood by and did nothing.”

After so much heavy stuff, we are SO glad to find out that Jennifer is dating again. She deserves all of the happiness in the world!