Javi Marroquin Shares Bikini Pic With Pregnant Girlfriend Just Weeks Before Due Date

It’s almost time! Javi reminded us that his second baby is coming soon with a sweet family pic on the beach. Check out Lauren’s bare baby bump!

Javi Marroquin, 25, is about to become a dad of two! The Teen Mom star posted a pic with his girlfriend Lauren Comeau, 26, on social media on Oct. 23, and she looks ready to pop! The mom-to-be wore a floral bikini top with black bottoms by the beach, her arm around Javi. His son Lincoln, 4, who he shares with his ex Kailyn Lowry, 26, stood between them with a big smile on his face. They all looked so happy and adorable, but nothing could distract from Lauren’s budding belly. Her huge bare bump stole the show! “This past weekend was not as we planned, but I love my family so much,” Javi captioned the pic. “Through hard times we stick together and find a way to all be together no matter the circumstances. Went to the beach as three, I think next time we go we’ll be four! Got to see my big bro and Linc got to see his cousins!”

Lauren’s pregnancy curves don’t come as a huge shock, considering she’s been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram since she announced that she and Javi were expecting their first child together in May. She’s already 34 weeks along! Sounds like little Lincoln won’t have to wait too long before he gets a baby bro! He already has an older sibling named Isaac, 8, from Kailyn’s relationship with Jo Rivera, and this technically won’t be his first big brother rodeo. Lux, 1, was born just last year to Kailyn and Chris Lopez.

Maybe one of these days he’ll get a sister? But until then, we bet Lincoln is having fun with all of his brothers — and anxiously awaiting the arrival of this next one!

And since Lauren has been so open with her fans about her pregnancy journey, here’s to hoping she feels the same way about tackling motherhood. We can’t wait to see her and Javi’s little one!