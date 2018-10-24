Is Blac Chyna Really Joining ‘L&HH’ So She Can Potentially Reveal Kardashian Secrets? The Truth Revealed

Will you be seeing Blac Chyna on a ‘Love & Hip Hop’ cast? HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY answer that for you. Find out if the Kardashians’ worst nightmare is coming true, here!

Is Blac Chyna, 30, really being given a platform to dish on behind-the-scenes details from her Keeping Up with the Kardashians days? We’ve dug and found out the truth. After she reportedly “agreed in principal” to join the Love & Hip Hop franchise, according to an Oct. 23 report from MTO News, we can now tell you whether that’s true or not. “She will not be joining any cast in the Love & Hip Hop universe,” a source close to Chyna EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. For every fan who was anticipating some good tea — sorry! However, the model could still make her L&HH debut…just not in the way you’ve been expecting.

“But that doesn’t mean she won’t appear on a episode or appear for a special occasion in the future,” our source reveals to us. Well, it looks like the KarJenner clan still needs to be on guard. After the original report surfaced, which claimed that Chyna would “show up on all the [L&HH] shows,” we learned that Kim Kardashian, 38, was especially anxious about Chyna’s return to the small screen. As we told you earlier today, Kim was just worried for the reputation of her family, who once shared screen time with the false eyelashes entrepreneur because of her former relationship with baby daddy Rob Kardashian, 31. Chyna’s engagement to the Kardashian’s little brother ended in publicized chaos in 2017, and Rob went on to claim he paid for her alleged $100,000 surgery and accuse her of cheating, among other jabs.

“Kim is afraid Chyna might embarrass herself, Rob, and everyone in the family, which really makes her nervous,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told us, who described Chyna as a “loose cannon.” Kourtney, Khloe and Kris Jenner also had their grievances about Chyna being a possible castmate on the VHI show. However, even a cameo on L&HH hasn’t been confirmed, as our source reiterates, “Blac Chyna will not be a part of Love & Hip Hop as a cast member. There has been no offer given.” So, the Kardashian sisters, along with mama Kris, shouldn’t sweat too much.