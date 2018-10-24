Hilary Duff Posts New Pic Of Massive Baby Bump As She Goes Past Her Due Date

Any day now! It seems like Hilary has been pregnant forever — and that’s because her baby girl is running way late. See her bare nine-month bump!

Hilary Duff, 31, may be ready to welcome her little girl to the world — but the singer’s baby is taking her sweet time! Even though she and Matthew Koma, 31, announced that they were expecting a little princess back in June and Hilary has passed her due date, her pregnancy is still going strong. She proved this with a funny photo on her Instagram story on Oct 23. “Yo… your hotel stay is up little girl,” she captioned the shot. With her blue long sleeve pulled up to her chest, Hilary’s bare belly was out in the picture as she looked down at it impatiently. We don’t blame her for being anxious to meet her baby girl! We bet she’s so excited to meet her — and to wrap up this pregnancy.

The singer, who already has a son Luca, 6, with her ex Mike Comrie, hasn’t exactly made carrying a baby seem like a walk in the park. In fact, she’s been extremely honest with her social media followers through every step of her pregnancy journey. She even posted a mirror selfie on Instagram once, with a raw caption that read, “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… This journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

But she’s so close! We’d be shocked if Hilary’s baby girl didn’t arrive sometime this week. She has been trying everything to increase her chances of going into labor, even eating a certain salad.

It won’t be long before her family grows a little bigger — and gets a whole lot sweeter. We can’t wait to see Hilary, Matthew and Luca cuddling up to their family’s newest and cutest addition!