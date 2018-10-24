Gigi Hadid Looks Pretty In Pink Doing Sexy Photoshoot In Rio — Hot New Pics

Gigi was hard at work, looking pretty in pink, while posing on the beach for a photoshoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. See her sexy look below!

Gigi Hadid, 23, looked sexy wearing a neon pink wetsuit that was pulled down and rolled up at her waist during a photoshoot in Rio on October 21. She rocked a pink satin blazer for modesty, but was totally braless underneath! Wow — what a sexy look! She wore dramatic diamond earrings, and her hair was very “beachy” — windswept, messy and slightly wet. She rocked, minimal, natural makeup for the shoot, but was still completely glowing!

Gigi can wear just about anything and make it look amazing! She is truly one of the biggest models in the world, and we can’t wait to see what she does next! She was all smiles during this shoot, and who wouldn’t be happy if your workday involved posing in the sun and walking around the sand! Gigi always goes all out for Halloween, so we can’t wait to see her costume this year! It will be amazing, we have no doubt!

Rumor has it Gigi will return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for their 2018 show, in New York City. Shoe designer Brian Atwood posted her photo on his Instagram and wrote, “Less than 1 month away!!!! Let’s do this @gigihadid @victoriassecret Can’t wait to show you what we have done for the show!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥 #highheels #shoes #sexy #angels.” Gigi walked in the 2015 and 2016 VS Fashion Shows, but did not take to the runway in 2017. We would love to see her return! The show tapes in NYC in early November and will air at the end of the month.