Ross Geller: British Police On Search For Alleged Thief That Looks Like ‘Friends’ Star & Fans Are Shook

Police in Blackpool, England are looking for a suspect in connection with a theft and the photo they showed the public looks a lot like David Schwimmer aka Ross from ‘Friends.’ See the pic and Twitter’s best reactions here!

The Blackpool Police are trying to track down a suspect that looks suspiciously like David Schwimmer. The cops from Blackpool, England shared a photo on Oct. 23 of a man they want to speak to in connection with a theft at a local restaurant. The photo immediately went viral, because, well, the guy looks just like Ross Geller from Friends. Seriously, check out the photo below and try to tell me you didn’t ask yourself, “Is this ‘The One Where Ross Robs A Restaurant?'”

Plenty of people who saw the image told the authorities that the guy in the picture looks like the 51-year-old actor. However, they later confirmed that it wasn’t Schwimmer. “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way,” the Blackpool Police wrote on Facebook.

Even though it isn’t actually Schwimmer, Twitter was quick with the jokes. One person referenced a lyric in the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” by The Remembrants. “Damn Ross…it really hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year huh,” @CantGuardJeremy wrote alongside the image.

There were also the fans who said the suspect actually looked more like Ross’ lookalike on the show, Russ, who dates Rachel Green in the show’s second season. A Ross Geller parody account also got in on the fun, tweeting, “I promise this isn’t me stealing this beer. I’m more of a margarita guy.”

Others referenced the iconic line about being on a break from Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel. “He’s got an alibi. He was on a break,” @tomwhx wrote. We hope Schwimmer is getting a good laugh out of all of this. But we bet no one told him life would be this way.