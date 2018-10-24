Christopher McGrory: Florida Man, 29, Dies After Falling On Cruise Ship During Bachelor Party

Tragedy struck a Bahamas-bound cruise ship on October 19, when 29-year-old Christopher McGrory tragically fell to his death during his bachelor party. We have more details about the sad situation here.

Christopher McGrory was just over a month away from marrying the love of his life when his life tragically ended. The 29-year-old Florida man was aboard a cruise ship headed to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach, celebrating his bachelor party, when he experienced a horrifying accident. The U.S. Coast Guard spokesman John Lally said that McGrory fell off the 10th or 11th deck of the ship onto a lower deck, but did not fall overboard. He was taken to the St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Passengers aboard the ship told the Palm Beach Post that they heard a “code blue” after McGrory fell. “I’m thinking someone had a heart attack,” Marcia Lehmann, who was aboard the ship with her husband Robert, told the outlet. She added that she saw crowds of people gathered around a stairway. “All we could see was pools and pools of blood and [part of] a white sheet. He fell above us, so it had to have been either the 10th or 11th [deck].”

The Coast Guard did not share any more information about his death, including how he fell two floors, or what his injuries were. Paradise Cruise Line did not provide a statement about McGrory’s death, only expressing their “thoughts and prayers” to his family, and thanking the Coast Guard for their help. They noted that the cruise continued its journey from Florida to the Bahamas after the emergency.

McGrory’s fiancée, Jessica Arnett, wrote a heartbreaking Facebook post about his death. They were supposed to get married on December 1. “With a heavy, heavy broke heart, it kills me to write this as it all seems surreal but I should tell you all my sweet Chris was in a tragic accident and has passed away. I’m at a loss for words, that man was my true love and my best friend. Please keep us all in your prayers.”

Our thoughts are with all of Christopher McGrory’s loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.