Donald Trump Disses Presidents Obama & Clinton As ‘Former Government Officials’ After Bomb Terror

On a day when Donald Trump’s former political rivals were being sent pipe bombs in the mail, he dissed former President Obama and his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton as ‘former government officials.’

Donald Trump can’t even give former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton the respect they deserves after serving as our nation’s leaders. On a day where Obama, Bill, Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters and other Trump foes were sent pipe bombs in the mail, they tycoon dismissed them as simply “former government officials” in a Wisconsin rally. “I want to begin tonight’s rally by discussing the suspicious devices and packages that were mailed to former and current high-ranking government officials. My highest duty as president is to keep America safe,” he told the audience. Nope, he didn’t even have the courtesy to actually bring up their names.

Trump them pledged that the government is working hard to investigate the situation and that “we will find those responsible and we will bring them to justice.” He then — with a straight face! — called for “Americans to “come together in peace and harmony” and added “Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating opponents as morally defective…no one should compare political opponents to historical villains.”

Umm WHAT?! This is the man who called Hillary “crooked” and a “loser” over and over again and has declared Maxine has a “low IQ.” CNN also got a suspicious package and Trump has done nothing but disparage the network and declare everything they air as “fake news.” All of the recipients of the pipe bombs are people who Trump has directly targeted with hate speech, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, Democratic supporter and billionaire George Soros and former CIA director John Brennan. Trump even had the nerve bash the press for their “endless hostility” towards him during his speech. So bombs are bad, but so is the media according to Trump.

Pres. Trump after newsroom bomb threat: Media should "stop the endless hostility." https://t.co/bS4Mk7XAcT pic.twitter.com/ot5p0UwEId — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 25, 2018

On a day when Obama, Clinton’s and others targeted with bombs, best Trump could do was refer to them as former high-ranking government officials. Jerk Trump blames media, CNN for being targeted because of negative reporting. Poor excuse for a leader and international disgrace. — Mort Meisner (@mortmeisner) October 25, 2018

Trump’s little “peace and harmony” speech didn’t play to the crowd, who later chanted “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton. The Twittersphere didn’t buy any of the Trumpster’s lines on a day where the person behind sending the bombs was labelled the “MAGAbomber” on social media because every one of the recipients are people the president has railed against. “Absolutely no self-awareness at all,” one person tweeted in response to his speech. Another added “peace and harmony would exist if Trump resigned.” One person observed “Is it me, or does his followers cheer louder when he praises those that have been violent?”